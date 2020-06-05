We’ve come across multiple reports of Apple delaying the iPhone 12’s launch by a few weeks compared to the usual September debut cycle. But it appears that the launch has actually been pushed to Q4 2020, at least that’s what the chief of Broadcom – a major supplier of iPhone hardware – has told investors.

As per a Bloomberg report, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan discussed during an earnings call about a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer. That customer happens to be Apple, and the product(s) in question is the iPhone 12 series.

Due to the delay, Tan mentioned that the revenue surge that Broadcom expected to happen in Q3 – thanks to huge orders from Apple – will no longer happen. Instead, the company now expects to fill its coffers a quarter later in Q4 2020.