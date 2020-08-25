It is being reported that Apple has acquired a VR startup named Spaces. According to a report from Protocol, Spaces has a dedicated team that specializes in virtual reality-based technology. The company was created by veterans from DreamWorks Animation back in 2016.

Spaces has built tools for Zoom in the form of an add-on that allows users to hold virtual reality video conferences and use animated avatars. The company has been developing VR products for a while now. However, it abruptly ended all of its services last week, without any further details or prior notice.

Spaces’ website states that the company is “heading in a new direction.” The official note says, “Thank you to our users and partners who participated in our awesome VR video conferencing product and the many people who enjoyed our VR location-based entertainment attractions found at theme parks, theaters, and more.” Both Apple and Spaces haven’t responded to the matter yet.

Source: Protocol