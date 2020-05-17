Ripping off a game’s key elements and distributing it under a different name is quite common in the world of mobile games, but Ubisoft is not all too happy about it. The French video game giant has sued both Apple and Google for allowing the distribution of a game that is a “near carbon copy” of its hit shooter game, Rainbow Six Siege.

The ripoff game in question is Area F2 developed by Qookka Games, which is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, reports Bloomberg. In its complaint filed before a federal court in Los Angeles, Ubisoft claims “virtually every aspect of AF2 is copied from R6S, from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between.”

Ubisoft further says the similarities between Rainbow Six Siege and Area F2 are so uncanny that it can’t “seriously be disputed.” Ubisoft has reportedly told Google and Apple that Area F2 infringes on copyrights, but the two companies are unwilling to remove the game from the Play Store and App Store respectively.

