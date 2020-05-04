Apple and Google have today revealed more information about their jointly-developed COVID-19 exposure notification system. The new resources are aimed at developers and include details such as UI design concepts and sample codes for both Android (as an SDK) and iOS (in the form of an Xcode toolkit) that will serve as building blocks for their respective apps.

The UI schematics give us an early look at how this system will work and look on mobile devices. Both the companies have also made it clear that the API will be restricted to one app per country, and in case a country goes for a regional/state-wise approach, the two companies will continue to provide additional updates.

Lastly, Apple and Google have also made a few changes to the policies governing the usage of exposure notification API, and they are listed below: