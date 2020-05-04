Apple and Google have today revealed more information about their jointly-developed COVID-19 exposure notification system. The new resources are aimed at developers and include details such as UI design concepts and sample codes for both Android (as an SDK) and iOS (in the form of an Xcode toolkit) that will serve as building blocks for their respective apps.

The UI schematics give us an early look at how this system will work and look on mobile devices. Both the companies have also made it clear that the API will be restricted to one app per country, and in case a country goes for a regional/state-wise approach, the two companies will continue to provide additional updates.

Lastly, Apple and Google have also made a few changes to the policies governing the usage of exposure notification API, and they are listed below:

  • Apps must be created by or for a government public health authority and they can only be used for COVID-19 response efforts.
  • Apps must require users to consent before the app can use the Exposure Notifications API.
  • Apps must require users to consent before sharing a positive test result, and the “Diagnosis Keys” associated with their devices, with the public health authority.
  • Apps should only collect the minimum amount of data necessary and can only use that data for COVID-19 response efforts. All other uses of user data, including targeting advertising, is not permitted.
  • Apps are prohibited from seeking permission to access Location Services.

