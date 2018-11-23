Apple Store Gift Cards for all the big purchases this Black Friday

Apple’s Shopping Event starts today and runs all the way through Monday in stores and online with some considerable rebates from a company that doesn’t like to discount its products all too often.

These rebates come in the form of Apple Store Gift Cards, so you’ll have to be spending even more at the Apple Store to take advantage of these savings, but for some, it’ll all be worthwhile. Unfortunately, some products, like the 2018 iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4, will not be eligible for gift cards.

Here’s the full list:

$25 Gift Cards for

Apple TV – $149

Apple TV 4K – $179

$50 Gift Cards for

iPhone 8 Plus (SIM-free) – $699+

iPhone 8 (SIM-free) – $599+

iPhone 7 Plus (SIM-free) – $569+

iPhone 7 (SIM-free) – $449+

Apple Watch Series 3 – $279+

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular – $379+

iPad mini 4 – $399+

iPad 9.7 – $329+

HomePod – $349

Beats Studio3 Wireless – $349.95

Beats Solo3 Wireless – $299.95

Powerbeats3 Wireless – $199.95

$100 Gift Cards for

10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017) – $649+

$200 Gift Cards for

MacBook Air (2015) – $999+

MacBook – $1,299+

MacBook Pro – $1,299+