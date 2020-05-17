Apple has just received preliminary approval to pay $500 million to settle a lawsuit over iPhone performance throttling. US District Judge Edward J Davila said that he wants to extend the final approval deadline because of the current pandemic and extend it to take place sometime in December.

During the hearing Friday, class counsel and attorneys for Apple both said the deal is fair, considering the litigation was hotly contested from the get-go and considering class members will receive cash payments of at least $25. They also said Apple has the email addresses for most class members so they think there will be a high claims rate. At the end of the hearing, the judge said he would preliminarily sign off on the deal, which he said is: ”fair, reasonable and adequate.”

This settlement would end more than a dozen lawsuits that were filed against Apple over its decision to throttle iPhone performance on older models to “preserve battery health.” This deal will make Apple pay $500 million to affected iPhone owners, but that translates to $25 per iPhone. This lawsuit covers iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus, which ran iOS 11.2.1.

Source MacRumors