Apple may bulk up services revenue with gaming subscription

Apple is keen on feeding its growing services beast quickly — CEO Tim Cook is looking for the company to reap in $50 billion in fiscal 2020, double its level in 2016. Some analysts fear that the company will lose grip if it can’t figure out a sustainable path for its foreign markets — a primary drag factor on what Cook himself expects to be a poor holiday earnings report coming tomorrow.

But nonetheless, new Apple services are coming your way this year. Sources to business network Cheddar report one of them is a gaming library, currently in early development. It’s not clear what audience this would target nor any specifics about the service itslf, but it is described as a “Netflix for gaming.”

Apple has declined to comment on the story and the plans could be shelved at any time.

Esports research firm Newzoo reports that mobile gaming will generated $100 billion in revenue by 2021 and the App Store is believed to be making most of its money off of game apps — through purchases of the app itself and in-game tools and currency.

Apple is also expected to soon release a subscription news service as well as original TV content for streaming.