Apple frees up next-day delivery through Saturday
At the very least, if you’re going to be shopping Apple for your next-to-last minute gifts, you at least have a few safety nets to fall upon.
As with previous years, Apple is offering free next-business-day delivery for items in stock. The offer is valid through December 22 at 11am local time and guarantees delivery on Christmas Eve, Monday.
MacRumors reports that Apple had offered free next-day delivery just prior to the latest deal: the last call on that deal was supposed to be at 3pm local time on December 21.
Customers can also pick up items in inventory at a local Apple Store or get it delivered within two hours for $9.
Apple is also covering purchases made between November 14 and December 25 with a blanket no-questions-asked return policy through January 8.
Discuss This Post