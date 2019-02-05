iOS

Apple to pay France back-taxes estimated at 500 million Euros

Apple France has been subject to a financial audit by the French tax administration. As a result, Apple has agreed to pay back-taxes to French authorities, but the amount has not yet been officially disclosed. According to a recent Reuters report, the amount has been estimated by French media at roughly 500 million Euros (around $571 million).

While Apple France confirmed the agreement, it did not disclose the amount in the statement made: “As a multinational company, Apple is regularly audited by fiscal authorities around the world. The French tax administration recently concluded a multi-year audit on the company’s French accounts, and those details will be published in our public accounts“.

Meanwhile, France is pushing for a single tax in the European Union for digital and software companies that are in the world’s top.

Source
Reuters
Posted In
iOS
Tags
Apple, Finance, Financial, News
, , ,
