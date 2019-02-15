Is Apple already working on a foldable iPhone?

With several Android phone-makers releasing, or planning on releasing foldable smartphones this year, Apple might be late to the party. Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi are just some of the names of manufacturers we’re referring to, but it looks like Apple might we working on, or at least considering the idea of, a foldable iPhone.

A patent filing that was recently uncovered contains several designs for what said foldable iPhone might look like. While an iPhone that folds out into an iPad (or vice versa) could be a cool idea, these designs mostly describe a clamshell-like smartphone.

The drawings hint towards a construction involving a hinge. You can check them out at the source link below.

Whether we’re talking about a foldable iPhone or another similar product, it will be interesting to see when Apple will join the foldable party, and how will it execute the concept. So far, 2020 has been rumored as a potential date, but it’s a fast-moving industry.