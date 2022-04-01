Upcoming Apple foldable iPad and MacBook to use LG Display tech, report claims

We’ve known for a while that Apple is looking at the idea of developing foldable MacBook laptops, iPads, and iPhones in the future, and we also heard several rumors that Apple could reveal a foldable device sometime in 2024 or 2025. According to a new report, Apple is not expected to unveil a foldable device until at least 2025, and a separate report suggests that LG Display may be the one supplying the panels to make it happen.

The Elec reports that Apple may be collaborating with LG on a future display panel, which may be equipped in an upcoming iPad or MacBook laptop. The display is rumored to come with ultra-thin glass to cover and protect the display from scratches, instead of polyimide. The report also mentions that LG will supply 17-inch foldable OLED displays to HP in 2022. The display in question would be 11-inch when folded and 17-inch when fully unfolded, providing a massive screen estate and a viewing area on the reported 4K display.

A separate report from Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, reports that Apple may be unable to launch a foldable iPhone in 2024. Kuo says that while his prediction stated 2024, he wants to revise his prediction and say that Apple will officially unveil its first foldable product sometime in 2025 at the earliest, which may be a foldable iPad, or a hybrid iPad and iPhone.

It’s unclear what a “hybrid of iPad & iPhone” might mean, but we assume that it’s a larger than average iPhone with a foldable display and 5G support that is also capable of storing a SIM card and eSIM. There are a lot of reports, but it’s too early to tell what the device would be powered by on the inside, or what it would look like, so we have to wait a few years to see what Apple has been up to for all these years.