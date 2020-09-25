One of the most useful features introduced by iOS 14 is the ability to finally set third-party apps as your default email and browser client. What this means is you no longer have to stick with Mail or Safari, and can set Gmail or Outlook as your default email app, while the likes of Chrome or Edge can now be your go-to browsers for opening links. However, an iOS 14 bug that was discovered earlier this month reverted back the default email and browser setting every time your iPhone rebooted. Apple took notice of the issue and has finally fixed it with the iOS 14.0.1 update that has just started rolling out.

Be gone, weird iOS 14 bug. For here comes the iOS 14.0.1 update!

“Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone,” says the iOS 14.0.1 update changelog. The iOS 14 bug apparently irked iPad users as well, but Apple has solved it on its tablet platform too with the iPadOS 14.0.1 update. Here’s the entire changelog of iOS 14.0.1 update:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

iOS 14 introduces one of the biggest redesigns for Apple’s mobile operating system. It adds customizable widgets that can be placed on the home screen. The new App Gallery feature automatically organizes apps into categories depending on their utility, while Siri and incoming call notifications now have a smaller, less intrusive interface. Users can also pin important conversations at the top, while Search and Maps have also received some meaningful upgrades.