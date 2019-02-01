Group FaceTime bug fixed by Apple, software update coming next week

You’ve probably heard about the Group FaceTime bug that allows people to eavesdrop on third parties. The bug was discovered by a teenager, and Apple has disabled the functionality on the server end. Still, just to be safe, until a fix is issued, we recommend you disable FaceTime altogether.

According to a recent Reuters report, Apple has already fixed the issue. According to the report, Apple said that it will issue a software update next week that will both fix the problem, and re-enable Group FaceTime functionality.

Still, the existence of the bug itself raised some serious privacy questions, and the State of New York, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, is “probing Apple’s failure to warn consumers about the bug“.