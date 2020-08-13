Last month, Apple released iOS 13.6, which included Apple News upgrades and a digital car key feature alongside issues with storage space, and green tint on iPhone 11. According to Reddit posts, the green tint would appear just after the device was unlocked or sometimes while using Night Shift. The new update, iOS 13.6.1 is aimed at fixing those issues.

As per the update notes, Apple addressed a “thermal management issue”, which could cause the green tint to appear on iPhone 11. The full release note is mentioned below:

– Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

– Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

– Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

The iOS 13.6.1 update is now available on all eligible devices over-the-air. To check for the update, you can head over to Settings > General > Software Update.

Via: Macrumors