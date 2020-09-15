Alongside all the improvements and tweaks it made to fitness in the Watch OS 7 and the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple has also introduced Fitness+, which they believe will “take your fitness to the next level”.

A new service for the Apple Watch, Fitness+ is designed to bring you new interactive workouts from Apple’s Studio, with Apple promising to deliver new workouts across different activities every week. Some of the activities highlighted as having new workouts added every week include:

Yoga

Cycling

Dance

Treadmill Walk / Run

Strength

Core

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Rowing

Mindful cooldown

In typical Apple fashion, accessing and using the workouts is heavily integrated into the company’s existing products. That means you can launch a workout in Fitness+ from your iPad, Apple TV or iPhone, and then it’ll send your metrics to the screen you’re watching, even if they’ve been detected on your Apple Watch. During a workout, your Apple Watch screen will display useful information like how many seconds remain in your interval.

When using my Apple Watch to track fitness, I love the celebration that appears when you complete your rings, and if you complete rings during a Fitness+ workout, you’ll get an alert live on the screen in front of you. As far as a fitness experience integrated across all your devices goes, Fitness+ definitely seems to deliver.

Once you complete a workout, your Apple Watch screen will then show you a summary of the calories burned, average heart rate, and other metrics relevant to your workout of choice. There’s no requirement for equipment and Apple says that most workouts can be down with no equipment or just using a pair of dumbbells. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can also save the playlist you heard in the workout directly to your Apple Music library.

Apple Fitness+ will cost $9.99 per month when it launches by year-end, although it’s available for $79.99 if you subscribe for the full year. As part of the new Apple One subscription, it’s also available for $29.99 per month and includes a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade (for gaming), Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. That’s a pretty good bundle saving you a bunch if you’re already subscribed to Apple’s ecosystem!