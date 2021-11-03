Apple’s digital service programs have fairly been minting money for the company ever since their announcements. In the company’s recent earnings call, Tim Cook announced that Apple’s services brought the Cupertino giant more than $18 billion in the last quarter. To gain more and more users around the world, Apple has launched One Premier, Fitness+, and Pay in more regions and locations.

Apple One Premier

Apple One Premier is the Apple One tier that gives a family of users access to Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, Fitness+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 a month in the United States. Now, Apple One Premier is available in more regions around the world which include:

Austria

Brazil

Colombia

France

Germany

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Malaysia

Mexico

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Switzerland

UAE

Apple Fitness+

Apple announced the Fitness+ subscription last year. The service gives its users access to at-home workouts for $9.99 per month in the United States. Now, the service is available in more countries and regions:

Austria

Brazil

Colombia

France

Germany

Indonesia

Italy

Mexico

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Switzerland

UAE

Apple Pay

In addition to Apple expanding Fitness+ and One Premier to more locations, Apple has also launched Apple Pay in more regions. According to 9to5Mac, users in Costa Rica, Colombia, and Azerbaijan can now take advantage of Apple Pay. In Azerbaijan, Apple Pay is available only in the Kapital Bank, though Apple hasn’t confirmed it yet.

Apple Pay artıq Azərbaycandadır!

Əgər siz də Apple markalı ağıllı telefona, saata və Kapital Bank kartına sahibsinizsə alış-verişlərinizi çox rahat və təmassız şəkildə həyata keçirə bilərsiniz.#ApplePay #BirinciBank pic.twitter.com/DdltIuLNAH — Kapital Bank (@KapitalBankOJSC) November 2, 2021

Apple One Premier, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Pay are now available in more regions and locations. Are these services available in your area? Will you be joining any of these services? Let us know in the comments section below!