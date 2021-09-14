Apple today unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 with a redesigned screen and continued focus on fitness, and a key part of this new push is the Fitness+ service introduced last year. In this article, we go through everything new that is coming to this service to help you stay on top of your fitness goals.

Fitness+ expands Availability

Availability is always a question with services, and at launch, Fitness+ was only available in six countries. To help improve the service’s impact, this year Apple is adding 15 more countries to its list, making for a total of 21 countries, which you can find listed below.

Australia

Canada

Ireland

New Zealand

United Kingdom

United States

Malaysia

Mexico

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Switzerland

UAE

Workout Routines for more Scenarios

But let’s face it, not everyone can fit into the same shoes or continue with the same workout time and time again. To deal with this Apple is introducing three new fitness modes, content for which will be updated on a weekly basis.

Pilates

Guided Meditation

Workouts to Prep for Snow Season

But the updates are not limited to just new workout modes, as you will also be allowed to modify the workouts in case you find yourself unable to keep up or feel a level up will suit your fitness levels better.

And touching upon the Mindfulness aspect, Guided Meditations will be available in a video format on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and audio-only when you have your earphones connected to your Apple Watch. Time to Walk, Apple’s popular podcast-like show is also seeing new faces.

Workout with Apple Fitness+ and your Family with Group Workouts

And lastly, working out alone can never be fun for anyone. To help break the monotonicity, Apple is applying SharePlay Fitness+ to allow you to workout live with up to 32 different people. You can track your own progress and be notified as your competitors or family members cross you to up your effort.

This feature will work on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV via AirPlay 2 and will be available later this fall.