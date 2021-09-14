Apple today unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 with a redesigned screen and continued focus on fitness, and a key part of this new push is the Fitness+ service introduced last year. In this article, we go through everything new that is coming to this service to help you stay on top of your fitness goals.

Fitness+ expands Availability

Availability is always a question with services, and at launch, Fitness+ was only available in six countries. To help improve the service’s impact, this year Apple is adding 15 more countries to its list, making for a total of 21 countries, which you can find listed below.

  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Colombia
  • France
  • Germany
  • Indonesia
  • Italy
  • Ireland
  • New Zealand
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • UAE

Workout Routines for more Scenarios

apple fitness+ workout modes

But let’s face it, not everyone can fit into the same shoes or continue with the same workout time and time again. To deal with this Apple is introducing three new fitness modes content for which will be updated on a weekly basis.

 

Workout with your Family with Group Workouts

apple fitness+ group workouts

And lastly, working out alone can never be fun for anyone. To help break the monotonicity, Apple is applying SharePlay to allow you to work out live with up to 32 different people.

This feature will work on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV via AirPlay 2 and will be available later this fall.




A 21-year-old whose interest is peaked when someone says the word ‘Ecosystem’. When not doing any writing related to technology, you may find Aryan filming videos, doodling or diving into RPGs.

