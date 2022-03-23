The Netherlands fine Apple the 9th straight time for same non-compliance

Apple submitted new proposals on Monday to resolve a dispute regarding the company’s failure to comply with the regulations to use third-party payment solutions in dating apps. Apple previously said that it would charge 27% commission, instead of the regular 30% on purchases made outside of the App Store in the Netherlands.

Apple didn’t comply with the requirements set out by the new regulation; therefore it has been hit with the ninth €5 million ($5.5 million) fine in a row. The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said that Apple submitted “new proposals” on Monday to try and resolve the dispute over allowing dating apps to use third-party payment methods in the country. ACM didn’t share the new proposals, but it said it would assess the situation and continue to impose the ninth weekly penalty of €5 million on Apple (Reuters, via MacRumors).

The regulator has fined Apple for a total of €45 million ($49.5 million) so far, and it will only be able to do it once more, since the penalty can only reach a maximum of €50 million. It’s unclear when or how the problem will be solved. Apple previously only reduced the commission fee from 30% to 27%. ACM said that Apple “raised several barriers” for dating apps to comply with Apple’s policies, and it was increasingly more difficult and more complex to offer alternative payment solutions, instead of the built-in one.

The EU Digital Markets Act aims to get to the bottom of anti-consumer practices, which Apple has been known to be doing for many years. If the law is passed, it could force Apple to either allow side loading applications and use third-party app stores on iOS, or force Apple to implement and allow third-party payment solutions in EU countries.