Apple’s annual fall event is rumored to take place sometime in the middle of September, and a new report has even supposedly confirmed the date when we can expect the company to unveil this year’s new products. At the upcoming September event, we’re expecting to see the new iPhone 15 lineup, the next-generation Apple Watches, and news announcements, as well as the public release of the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14 Sonoma, and tvOS 17.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and the latest Power On newsletter, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), and Apple Watch Series 9 on Friday, September 15. The new devices would reportedly become available one week later, on September 22.

There’s a chance that Apple could increase the prices of the new iPhones not only outside of the US, but also in North America, which wouldn’t be too surprising given the current economic living crisis and high inflation prices all around the world. Apple was previously rumored to increase the price by as much as $100, and some other regions could face even higher price hikes, if true. As always, take this with a heavy grain of salt, and make sure to stay

iPhone 15 series lineup

Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 15 series at its September event. The iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly consist of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. All iPhones will feature the new USB Type-C port, a first on an iPhone, to shift away from the ageing Lightning port.

Apple is expected to keep the Plus model for at least another year, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to do away with the notch and integrate the new Dynamic Island cutout to keep the lineup consistent and familiar for users. The non-Pro devices will benefit from the same Dynamic Island features as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series. We’re not expecting these devices to feature fast refresh rate displays, and it’s currently unclear what chips they’ll use.

When it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, we’re expecting new and more efficient chips, a new camera system, and a periscope camera that could be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new Pro models could benefit from additional device-specific features. If Apple equips the Pro Max model with the periscope camera, we could see even more features and use cases showcased during the Apple event. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could also feature slimmer bezels that could help make the devices more attractive and seamless.

Apple Watch Series 9, SE, and Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen)

Apple is rumored to refresh the Apple Watch Series with the new Series 9 smartwatch, which will reportedly only receive a minor chip upgrade this year. The smartwatch's design is expected to remain nearly identical to last year’s Apple Watch Series 8, and only receive the new Apple S9 chip to improve the performance and efficiency.

Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) smartwatch that will likely receive a similar small refresh as the Series 9. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumored to receive the new chip, and a new case color, and it’ll reportedly launch at the same price as the previous generation, at around $799.

It's currently unclear whether we'll see another generation of the Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) at the upcoming Apple Event, as we have yet to hear any rumors about the more affordable smartwatch.

Apple usually rolls out the new update when it announces the latest iPhones to the world, and based on early rumors, we can expect the company to roll out the update either on September 13, September 15, or on the iPhone 15 series launch day that’s rumored to happen on September 22. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 are set to follow the same rollout schedule, and we’d expect Apple to launch the new operating systems out to the masses on the same day as the iOS 17 update.

The rollout of macOS 14 Sonoma is currently up for debates, since Apple usually launches the operating system slightly later, sometimes weeks after it made the iOS 17 and other operating systems public. Because of this, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact time when the new macOS update will be released, so keep your eyes peeled, as we’ll let you know when it’s available to download and install.

The new iOS 17 will provide new Phone features consisting of new personalization features, such as setting the Contact Posters and full-screen overlays for contacts. Sharing contacts will become possible when hovering two iPhones next to each other, StandBy will turn your phone into a bedside clock, and Messages will provide new features to ensure you always know the location of your friends and loved ones. If you’re curious about the new features, we recommend you visit our dedicated guides explaining all of the new features in Apple’s latest operating systems.