Here's what to expect from Apple's September event in 2022

We're only a few weeks away from seeing the next generation of new Apple products

Samsung just unveiled a plethora of new foldable devices, and it’s time we focus more on the upcoming Apple products that are expected to arrive in the next few weeks. We’re expecting to see a lot of new Apple products this fall, and we might even see two separate events this year, one focusing on the latest iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch and AirPods, and another highlighting the iPads and Mac desktops and laptops.

In this article, we explain what we can expect to see at the September fall Apple event. The company will unveil the brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagships, the Apple Watch Series 8, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, new iPads, and new Mac computers and laptops.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

When is the Apple fall event in September?

Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, claimed that Apple could hold its fall event on September 7, which indicates that invites could be sent out a week before, likely at the end of August. Gurman also claims that Apple has already told its staff to prepare for a new “product announcement,”. New devices could launch as early as September 16.

We don’t have any official wording on whether it will be a virtual and pre-recorded event, or if it will have an in-person part. Still, it could be a mix of the two, opening the possibility for some media and staff members to see the launch live.

iPhone 14 series

Apple is rumored to announce four devices in 2022. Leaks and reputable sources claim that there will be a standard iPhone 14 model and a larger iPhone 14 Max smartphone. The company will keep the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, which are expected to feature the new flagship chipsets, and exclusive features, including an Always-on Display.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays. These panels will not support the ProMotion refresh rates, and will reportedly stick with 60Hz panels. It’s unclear if we’ll see any improvements over the current generation, but we might see better colors and brighter panels this year. The standard devices will keep the traditional notch.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively. The Pro devices will reportedly come with new LTPO panels, allowing the display to change the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. This will allegedly allow Apple to finally bring the Always-on Display functionality to iOS and the iPhone lineup.

The popular and controversial notch will be gone, and it will be replaced with a hole-punch cutout. There will be a hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensor and the front-facing cameras. This will take up less space and will be less distracting than the notch, though we’ll let you be the judge of that.

The iPhone 14 mini has been canceled by Apple, as the sales for the last two generations were considered low by Apple’s standards. The company expects the larger iPhone 14 Max to appeal to even more people, and it might likely become the most sold iPhone 14 device in the entire series.

It’s also worth pointing out that the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max may be equipped with last year’s Apple A15 Bionic SoCs, while the iPhone 14 Pro series may be powered by the new A16 Bionic chipsets. All of the new devices are expected to cost more this year, and some sources estimate a price hike of anywhere between $50-$100 across the entire lineup, on all storage variants.

Apple iPhone 13 mini The iPhone 13 mini is a smaller version of the standard iPhone 13. It comes with the same powerful chipset, excellent dual camera on the back, and it has a much improved battery life over the iPhone 12 mini. Apple iPhone 13 The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get. Apple iPhone 13 Pro If you're looking for a device that ticks all the boxes and has an excellent battery life, high-refresh-rate display, and it can capture breathtaking photos, this is the best iPhone that money can buy. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max If you're looking for an even bigger display than the standard iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, the 13 Pro Max has everything you're looking for, and it can even last longer thanks to the larger battery.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 was rumored to receive new health features, including a temperature sensing sensor, but that later was confirmed by reliable analysts and sources that it won’t be ready this year. We expect advanced features and significant health and fitness tracking improvements, including blood glucose monitoring and blood pressure measurements.

Apple Watch Series 7 It’s available in 41mm and 45mm models, and it has GPS and cellular versions. The cellular is best recommended for those who want to take calls while out and about, and those who want to connect to the internet, make calls while away from their devices.

Apple Watch Pro

We’ve also heard that Apple could release an Apple Watch Pro smartwatch, which has a brand new square, rugged redesign, and flat sides – basically, what we saw and heard last year. While we don’t have anything concrete, the new Pro smartwatch is expected to offer even more functionality, a much higher price tag, and a unique design. Given last year’s hype, we recommend you take this with a heavy dose of grain of salt.

Apple Watch SE

The current generation Apple Watch SE is nearly identical to the Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch, although it lacks ECG, an always-on display, and the ability to measure blood oxygen. The new Watch SE is rumored to be powered by a new chipset, which could have more advanced features, although we doubt any major improvements.

AirPods Pro 2 (Second generation)

The original AirPods Pro launched in 2019 and hasn’t received an upgraded model since. That’s expected to change this year, as Apple is allegedly gearing up to launch the second generation of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, alongside the new iPhone 14 series of smartphones.

The second generation AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds will reportedly feature a new case with speaker holes, and tracking capabilities, a shorter stem, new features, and improved audio quality and noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro was previously rumored to come with a USB-C port, but that was later confirmed to happen next year. This year’s AirPods Pro earbuds will likely feature the Lightning port.

Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro offers Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode to hear the world around you, and Adaptive EQ to fine-tune audio to your ears. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and last up to 6-hours on a single charge.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9 & tvOS 16 release dates

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 are expected to see their release dates announced at the September event. If we look at Apple’s history, the new software are expected to officially roll out shortly after the event to eligible devices.

macOS has historically been released at later times, and we expect the same this time around. The macOS 13 Ventura operating system could start rolling out anytime in September, but if we assume that Apple might hold another event in October or November, we’d say that it’ll be scheduled at a later date.

Another event in October or November

Apple is also rumored to hold another event in October or November, where it could announce new Mac products and iPad tablets.

Mac Pro

Apple is known to be working on a brand new chip, rumored to be called Apple M2 Extreme. The new chip is rumored to power the new Mac Pro desktop computer, and it’s expected to have 48 CPU cores and up to 128 GPU cores. The new desktop will be intended to be used by professionals, requiring more graphical and processing power than in any other Mac. We may also see higher unified memory improvements, higher storage capacities, and unique features to help take the load for processing graphics-intensive tasks.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro lineup is also rumored to receive a refresh, although we don’t have a lot of information on what those changes and improvements may be. There’s a possibility that we might see a glass back and support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, but that’s all in the rumor mill for now.

iPad

Apple is expected to announce a refreshed version of the affordable iPad, the 10th generation, to be more precise. The new tablet will reportedly come with a 10.5-inch display, be powered by an A14 Bionic chip, support 5G, and some sources also claim that it’ll sport a USB-C port. The redesigned iPad could also have flat edges, similar to what we’ve seen on other new-generation iPad mini and iPad Pro devices. The iPad is also expected to hold on to the Touch ID sensor once more.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch The 2021 iPad is an affordable tablet that lets your loved one relax and stay entertained. The large display is perfect for gaming, drawing, and watching movies. This iPad is also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. iPad Mini (6th generation) The all-new iPad mini features a massive redesign, bringing it in line with the looks of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro. It packs the A15 Bionic, features support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, has Touch ID built into its power button, and implements a USB-C port for wired connectivity.

Macbooks & Mac mini

The standard 13-inch MacBook and Mac mini devices are expected to receive a refresh internally and are expected to sport the recently announced M2 chip. We don’t know what other changes these devices might have, but we don’t expect Apple to introduce anything drastically new on the outside.

We’re also unsure if we’ll see refreshed 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops at this event, but if we do, they’re expected to come equipped with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.