Apple made waves in recent weeks with the unveiling of its long-rumored Vision Pro headset. The company also introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air as well as the long-rumored Mac Pro with Apple Silicon at the WWDC23 event. However, the company isn't done yet, and has a lot of exciting products in the pipeline for the year 2023, including the iPhone 15 series, second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and more. A new report from Bloomberg sheds light on what we can expect from Apple later this year, and here's everything you need to know:

iPhone 15 series

Apple is set to continue its annual tradition by launching the iPhone 15 series later this year. Similar to the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Over the past few weeks a few rumors and leaks about the iPhone 15 series have surfaced, and here's a quick summary of what we know so far.

Design-wise, the iPhone 15 series is expected to retain the straight-edged look of the iPhone 14 series (renders via 9to5Mac). However, one notable change will be the departure of Lightning port in favor of the USB-C port, as a result of EU regulations. Another change for the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be the inclusion of Dynamic Island, which will now be available across the series. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to have a more durable titanium build, inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra.

Camera-wise, the Pro models are said to incorporate a telephoto periscope lens, enabling a larger optical zoom. This marks the first time Apple includes a periscope lens in an iPhone, following the footsteps of Android competitors such as Samsung and Google. Other rumored changes include new haptic mute button and a faster and more efficient A17 Bionic chipset based on the 3nm node process. All in all, here are the major upgrades expected on the iPhone 15 series from the iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to feature stronger Titanium build

USB-C port for charging and data transfer

Dynamic Island on non-Pro iPhone 15 models

Slimmer display bezels across the lineup

3nm node process based A17 Bionic chipset

Telephoto Periscope lens on Pro models for optical zoom

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Gurman also says that Apple will be launching two Apple Watch Series 9 models — a Wi-Fi only and a Wi-Fi + LTE variant — and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, codenamed N207, N208 and N210 respectively. There has been speculation about the frequency of updates for the Apple Watch Ultra, being an expensive first-generation product. However, Gurman suggests that we may see the arrival of the Watch Ultra 2 as early as fall 2023.

Although Gurman did not disclose any new features for the upcoming smartwatches, analyst Jeff Pu previously revealed that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could sport a 2.1-inch micro-LED display, replacing the current model's 1.92-inch LTPO AMOLED display. However, Gurman has previously revealed that the upcoming Apple Watch models will come with a "new processor" based on the A15 Bionic chip, offering more processing power and not merely a rebranded version of the S8 chip. It is worth noting that no updates for Apple Watch SE are expected this year.

Other Devices: New Macs, iPad, and AirPods?

Talking about the Mac, Gurman says Apple has a lot of Mac and MacBook models in the pipeline. These include M3 and M3 Pro powered 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch MacBook Pro models as well as MacBook Air. After skipping the M2 chipset, Apple is also said to be developing 24-inch iMac powered by the Apple M3 chipset as well as Apple Silicon iMac Pro with a display larger than 30-inches. However, these products are not expected to launch later this year and could arrive in H1 2024.

As for the iPad, Apple is reportedly developing a new iPad Air (codenamed J507) as a successor to the current iPad Air 5th Gen. The company is also said to be developing new iPad Pro models, codenamed J717 and J720, with OLED displays, but Gurman couldn't provide a launch timeline for these devices. We expect Apple to introduce the next-gen iPad Pro and Air models early next year, alongside the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Finally, Gurman also revealed that Apple has started "early development" of the third-gen AirPods Pro, a new smart home display, and an upgraded Apple TV with improved specs, but we won't see these devices "until 2025." All things considered, Apple has a lot of exciting product launches coming up. The company is, however, currently focused on the final stage development of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is set to go on sale in the US in "early 2024."

