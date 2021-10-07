It’s quite easy to create an account when signing up for an app downloaded via App Store on iOS now. Ever since Apple forced developers to have the ‘Sign in with Apple’ option along with Facebook and Google login, signing up for an app has become easier indeed. However, once you sign up for an app, even though your email is hidden from the developer depending upon the option you select, your email quickly gets filled with the promotion, offer, or newsletter email from the developer.

Apple is now taking steps to make account deletion easier so you get rid of those daily newsletters from your mailbox. The company will require developers that offer a way to create accounts in their apps to also offer a way to delete them, starting with app submissions on January 31st, 2022, Apple told developers on Wednesday. Apple’s announcement suggests only that developers should “allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app,” so it’s possible that the implementation of the account deletion feature could take you to a browser during some part of the process, but the process is anyway welcomed.

The move comes just days after Apple introduced a new and improved ‘Report a Problem’ button on the App Store. With new features for the App Store, Apple finally seems to be listening to developers and users, bringing new security and privacy features to the world’s largest app selling store.

Via: The Verge