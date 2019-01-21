Korean watchdog: Apple is exploiting mobile carriers

Apple Korea is under scrutiny, as statements in a recent hearing suggest, for unfairly collecting advertising costs. The Korean Fair Trade Commission (FTC, not to be confused with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission) stated in its second hearing last week that “Apple’s (superior) position in business dealing with local telecom firms is recognized based on economic analysis. (Apple) collecting advertising funds are merely additional ways of exploiting telecom carriers’ communications service profits”.

The FTC is investigating Apple Korea because it considers the company has unfairly passed along to carriers the costs of iPhone sales. These include, but are not limited to costs related to advertising, launch events and repairs.

Apple’s representatives denied the allegations and said that Apple has no more power or control than local telecom companies. “When advertising funds are formed, it benefits both Apple and the mobile carriers. Apple’s involvement in the advertising activities is justified as it maintains Apple’s brand (reputation)”, said Apple’s witness, as cited by The Korea Herald.

A third and final hearing will take place on February 20, and, if Apple is found guilty, it will be facing a fine of two percent of related sales.