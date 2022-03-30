Apple executive reveals why iOS auto-updates are often released several weeks late

Apple releases iOS updates quite frequently. The company patches bugs and adds new features through software updates. When an iOS update is available for download, iPhone users are given two options to download it on their device. One way is to download the iOS update manually by going into the Software Update settings. The second way, on the other hand, is by setting your iPhone to automatically update iOS without you requiring to hit the 'Download and Install' button.

If you have set the iPhone to automatically install updates, you must have noticed that it doesn't update as soon as the update is available. In fact, sometimes it takes weeks for the iPhone to automatically download iOS updates. One iPhone user fed up with this wrote an email to Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, asking why the iPhone takes weeks to automatically download updates even though it should download as soon as they're available.

Mateusz Buda asked Federighi that " What conditions must be met for this function to work?" To his (and everyone's) surprise, Federighi replied to the email explaining why iOS updates take weeks to download automatically.

Hi Mateusz, We incrementally rollout new iOS updates by first making them available for those that explicitly seek them out in Settings, and then 1-4 weeks later (after we've received feedback on the update) ramp up to rolling out devices with auto-update enabled. Hope that helps! craig

Craig says that Apple intentionally delays the rollout between 1-4 weeks. The updates are rolled out in a staged manner so that they don't overload the servers when a new iOS version is available. Moreover, it gives Apple a time period to analyze how early iOS updaters are responding to an update. If there's something critically wrong with the update, it will give Apple some time before it reaches the iPhone users that have set iOS updates to be downloaded automatically.

It's interesting to learn how Apple pushes software updates to its users. If you're yet to receive iOS 15.4 update on your iPhone, this might be the reason why. Do you install iOS updates as soon as they're available? Or do you wait for your iPhone to automatically install it? Let us know in the comments section below!

