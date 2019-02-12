Sources say next Apple event on March 25 won’t have AirPods 2, iPad mini 5

We’ve posted two other stories in the same day on a potential mid-spring Apple event that could feature the second version of AirPods, the AirPower wireless charging mat and a fifth iteration of the iPad mini.

According to BuzzFeed News sources, throw all that hardware out of the Steve Jobs Theater.

The company has supposedly set March 25 as its next big event date with a focus on subscriptions services. BuzzFeed‘s report goes heavily into a rumored news subscription service and the angst of publishers who say Apple’s revenue distribution model is lopsided and not standard to the industry.

The company, however, is determined to ramp up its services revenue by the end of next year to $50 billion per annum.

There’s no word on if original video content will finally get its big push — Apple has spent tons of cash to shoot series in time for an April launch, The Information reported.

While not immediately in focus, recent rumor milling also suggests that Apple is working on a Netflix-like subscription model for games for a 2020 launch.

This event has been the subject of many wild cards and turnabouts just today. If Apple passes over any hardware for this event, we may see a few changes to commercialization estimates — beyond June 30.