Apple recently imposed a restriction that prevented buyers from purchasing more than two units of the same iPhone model due to supply shortage caused by the coronavirus situation. Apple has now scrubbed that limitation for those looking to purchase its products.

As per a Reuters report, buyers can now shell out on more than 10 iPhone units if they want. The restriction has been lifted in almost all regions where it was imposed in the first place, including the United States.

However, the Apple website still has some limitations when it comes to purchasing select iPad and MacBook models. Do keep in mind that these limitations only apply for purchases made from the official Apple online store, and not retail outlets

Source: Reuters

