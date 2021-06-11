Apple’s EV ambitions are quite obvious by now. The company has been hiring staff for the development of its long-rumored Apple Car. In 2019, it hired Michael Schwekutsch, VP of Engineering at Tesla, to join the Project Titan team at Apple. Now, it is being reported that Apple has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former BMW executive and the recently departed CEO and co-founder of EV startup Canoo (via The Verge). It is said that Kranz will be working on Apple Car under Doug Field, the former Tesla executive who runs the day-to-day operations of the Project Titan.

The latest development comes from a report by Bloomberg. For the unaware, Kranze was one of the executives responsible for the launch of BMW’s all-electric i3 hatchback and hybrid i8 sports car. Soon after, Kranz, along with fellow BMW executive Stefan Krause formed what eventually became Canoo. In 2019 they came up with an all-electric van that they planned to sell on a subscription basis only. The van was compact and modular and included the battery pack, the electric motors, and more, which Canoo hoped to sell or license to other manufacturers.

The Verge also reported that Canoo’s EV platform pitch was attractive enough to grab Apple’s attention. Hence, the tech giant held talks with the startup in early 2020. However, the talks eventually broke down since Canoo preferred to take an investment, while Apple was interested in an acquisition. Coming back to Kranz, he will be near the top of a huge team working on Project Titan.

Apple is tipped to be working on its EV ambitions since 2014. However, it has reportedly gone through multiple revisions, with the company at one point focusing solely on developing autonomous technology.