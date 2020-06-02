When it comes to upgrading internals, Apple’s machines cost a fortune. But the latest price hike for adding more RAM to the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was launched earlier this year will leave many potential buyers scratching their heads.

First spotted by Macrumors, Apple now charges $200 to go from 8GB RAM to 16GB memory. Earlier, upgrading from 8GB to 16GB RAM for the device used to cost only $100. Another disappointment is that the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro uses the older LPDDR3 RAM instead of the newer LPDDR4 memory, which makes the $200 premium even more unpleasant.

However, Apple has told TheVerge that this is just a price correction and not a price hike, because the standard price of upgrading the RAM on other machines such as MacBook Air and iMac is $200. But Apple says that it will honor the old price of RAM upgrade for those who bought the device before the price hike.