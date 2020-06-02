When it comes to upgrading internals, Apple’s machines cost a fortune. But the latest price hike for adding more RAM to the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that was launched earlier this year will leave many potential buyers scratching their heads.

First spotted by Macrumors, Apple now charges $200 to go from 8GB RAM to 16GB memory. Earlier, upgrading from 8GB to 16GB RAM for the device used to cost only $100. Another disappointment is that the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro uses the older LPDDR3 RAM instead of the newer LPDDR4 memory, which makes the $200 premium even more unpleasant.

However, Apple has told TheVerge that this is just a price correction and not a price hike, because the standard price of upgrading the RAM on other machines such as MacBook Air and iMac is $200. But Apple says that it will honor the old price of RAM upgrade for those who bought the device before the price hike.

You May Also Like
Acer Swift 3 with Ryzen
Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor launched in India
It features a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels.
HP announces a slew of EliteBook PCs
The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 gets up to 29 hours of battery life. These are expected to be available in July.
Razer’s new Blade 17 Pro offers a 300Hz display and NVIDIA’s RTX 2080 Super graphics
Razer also offers a Blade 17 Pro version that packs a 4K touch-sensitive display and will set you back by a hefty $3,799.