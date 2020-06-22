Apple Privacy

Apple is focusing on Privacy at WWDC and adding more features to it. It brings data minimization, on-device intelligence, security protections, and transparency and control. The company is also introducing new features to locations data, tracking control, app privacy, and more.

Apple says 200M accounts were created with Sign in with Apple since it was created last year. Kayak has discovered that users now prefer it 2X over any other provider. Further, location data can now define only approximate location. Moreover, the status bar indication tells you when the app is using it.

With App privacy, you can see a quick summary like Nutrition facts. You can now see this in the product page of an app in the App Store, even before an app gets downloaded. Moreover, Tracking Control enables you to see what apps are doing with your data.

