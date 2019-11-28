Author
Recent reports had stated that the latest AirPods Pro were more popular than they expected, and they even claimed that they would sell up to 60 million units. Now, a new report claims that Apple is getting ready to have enough devices to supply the demand.

New information from Nikkei says that Apple may have told its supply chains to double up their AirPods Pro production. This would increase production from 1 million to almost 2 million units per month. Nikkei also adds that AirPods Pro are being manufactured by Luxshare in China, while the regular AirPods are being produced in Vietnam thanks to GoerTek. If you want a new pair of AirPods, you can follow this link to find deals for these and many other products in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale.

