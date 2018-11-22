Other OS

Chromecast-like Apple Dongle reportedly being considered in Cupertino

Rumor has it Apple is working on a video streaming service, tentatively called Apple Video. It should come in the future but it is not certain when exactly, how it will work, and what it will offer. Knowing that it’s on its way, Apple might be looking at other ways of getting more content in front of more users. According to a recent report, the iPhone-maker might even consider a new product, in the shape of a streaming dongle.

The report claims that it would be similar to the Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick, but it will be a lot more cheaper than what Apple is currently asking for with the Apple TV, which is close to $200.

It is not clear from the report at what stage of development this new product it. It might be even in the initial brainstorming stages, but it would make sense for Apple to release such a product as the Apple TV is reportedly losing ground to its competitors in the streaming device competition. While other companies offer dongles in the range of $20-$50, Apple has no product that can realistically compete with those. We’ll see where this goes and how the story unfolds, and we’ll let you know as soon as there’s more relevant information available.

