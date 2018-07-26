“We believe Apple intends to solely use our competitors’ modems rather than our modems in its next iPhone release. We will continue to provide modems for Apple legacy devices”, said George Davis, Qualcomm’s CFO. The statement came from the company’s earnings call, as reported by CNBC.

Apple and Qualcomm have been battling in courts and the situation doesn’t seem to get any better. Earlier this week Qualcomm released data showing that Android phones powered by the Snapdragon 845 outperformed iPhones relying on Intel’s network chips. This is a well-known fact for Apple smartphone owners, as the Cupertino-based company has been shipping iPhones with both Intel and Qualcomm chips on-board.

Apparently, starting this year, all iPhones will be created equal. George Davis noted that “this is a very dynamic industry” and that “if the opportunity presents itself, I think we will be a supplier of Apple”.

Apple ditching Qualcomm, at least for now, could mean huge financial losses for the latter. As for the future, Apple might even consider designing its own networking chips, pretty much like their main and secondary chips. One thing’s certain for now, if Davis is to be believed: we’ll only see Intel chips in iPhones.