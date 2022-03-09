Apple discontinues 27-inch iMac: an obituary for a real classic

At the Peek Performance event yesterday, Apple introduced a number of new devices from the new iPhone SE with 5G, a new Mac for professionals called Mac Studio, M1 Ultra chip, and a new Apple Studio Display. However, soon after the event ended, Apple quietly bid adieu to the good old 27-inch Intel iMac. The company has now removed 27-inch iMac from its online store and it's no longer available for purchase.

Apple introduced a new 24-inch M1 iMac last year after it discontinued the 21.5-inch model. The 27-inch iMac with Intel chipset remained available despite the M1 iMac launch. However, it has now been discontinued. Though there's no like for like replacement for the 27-inch Intel iMac, the company is offering the 27-inch Apple Studio Display and Mac mini/Mac Studio for those who want raw power and a big display.

Following this discontinuation of the 27-inch iMac, Apple now sells only two Intel-powered Macs: Mac Mini with a Core i5 CPU and Mac Pro with Intel Xeon processors. While the company announced during the event that a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chipset is on the way, there's no word on when the company will launch a new/bigger iMac model.

The 27-inch iMac has served well for the past decade. The company introduced the first 27-inch iMac on October 20, 2009, and since then, it was revised almost every year, gaining new chips, a 5K display, and other upgrades along the way until the WWDC 2020 event during which Apple announced its transition to Apple Silicon chips. We don't know if Apple will revive the 27-inch iMac with a new design and internal, but until then: The 27-inch iMac is dead. Long live the 24-inch iMac!

Via: 9to5Mac