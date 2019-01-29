Apple disables Group FaceTime while it fixes the exploit that allows spying

After a rather lengthy wait, Apple has finally enabled group FaceTime calls with iOS 12.1 on October 30. The feature is pretty self-explanatory, and, Apple decided to temporarily disable it due to a critical bug discovered yesterday. The bug allowed someone to spy on a person by initiating a FaceTime call with the recipient, and adding as a third participant your own phone number. This way, even if the recipient doesn’t accept the call, his or her audio goes through even without agreeing to participate in said conversation.

Apple has updated its system status page to reflect that there is an ongoing issue with FaceTime. 9to5mac reports that even if Apple disabled the feature, it is still working, complete with the bug, for some people. According to the same report, Apple will release a fix later this week, to address the group FaceTime issue. At this point, it could be a smart move to disable FaceTime altogether.