With the debut of Apple TV 4K a few weeks ago, a new and improved Siri Remote was also introduced. Compared to its predecessor which had a touchpad, this one has a clickable D-Pad while retaining a circular touch-sensitive area in the middle for gestures. It has a cool jogwheel function that is a sweet callback to iPod’s scrollwheel, while the Siri button now sits on the side – easier to find and less prone to accidental press. But one area where it missed the mark is the lack of a tracking feature.

The Siri Remote is thick, says Apple. You won't lose it in your couch cushions, says Apple.

A lot of early adopters are complaining that Apple could have fitted an AirTag inside the new Siri Remote, making it easier to find an item that often gets misplaced. If not an AirTag, the company could have at least equipped it with an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip to make locating it easier when it inevitably gets buried in your couch cushions or your pet takes it for a fetch game. Apple, on the other hand, thinks that the new Siri Remote is too big to be lost within the folds and fissures your couch.

The weird explanation (read: excuse) was given by Apple’s VP of Product Marketing for Home and Audio, Tim Twerdahl, when asked whether the company considered adding a tracking feature to the Siri Remote. Here’s what the Apple executive said in an interview with MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke:

Patirk O’Rourke : Was there ever any thought to adding some sort of AirTag-like technology in the Siri remote? I’m always losing the remote in my couch cushions and it seems like it would be a great idea. Did Apple not bother because the ‘Find My’ network is more designed for use outside of the home?

Tim Twerdahl : We are super excited about AirTags and what we’re doing with U1, and part of that power is the Find My network and the fact that we can leverage a billion devices around the world to help you find stuff. To your point, that is the most powerful out of the home. With the changes we’ve made to the Siri Remote — including making it a bit thicker so it won’t fall in your couch cushions as much — that need to have all these other network devices find it seems a little bit lower.