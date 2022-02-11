Apple details new AirTag changes that will reduce unwanted tracking

Apple's AirTag has been a point of debate ever since its release. While some suggested that the device will help users keep a track of their important things (like keys and wallets), some suggested that AirTags can be used for tracking other people or stalking. Just a few days ago, 'Silent AirTags' were selling on eBay and Etsy with their speakers disabled so the other person won't know there is an AirTag tracking them.

Apple has now responded to privacy concerns by detailing the changes that are coming to AirTags soon. Apple says it is "actively working with law enforcement" about AirTag-related requests. However, the company believes that cases of AirTag misuse are "rare", but says that "each instance is one too many." We have successfully partnered with them on cases where the information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged," says Apple.

Apple then detailed the new changes coming to AirTag that will avoid unwanted tracking:

New privacy warnings during AirTag set up

Apple says that in an upcoming software update, every user who will set up a new AirTag will see new warnings that will say that the device is to be only used for tracking their own belongings and not for stalking. The warning message will also state that AirTags has a unique ID associated with an Apple account and law enforcement can use that to track you down.

Precision Finding updates

If you have an unknown AirTag around, you'll now be able to use the Precision Finding feature to accurately locate them. Of course, this feature is only available on iPhones with the UWB chip, i.e., iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

Addressing alert issues for AirPods

Previously, if an unknown Find My accessory was detected by the iPhone, it used to only state "Unknown Accessory Detected." However, moving forward, the alerts will clearly identify which accessory is trying to track you. For example, if you have a pair of unknown AirPods Pro moving along with you, a notification saying "AirPods Pro Detected" will show up on your lock screen instead of "Unknown Accessory Detected."

Sound changes

Now, when an unknown AirTag is around you, the AirTag will not only make a sound but display an alert on your iPhone as well. You'll also be able to perform actions like playing a sound or using Precision Finding to locate it. Apple also says that the AirTag will adjust the "tone sequence to use more of the loudest tones to make an unknown AirTag more easily findable."

Refined unwanted tracking alert logic

Lastly, Apple also says that it plans to "update [its] unwanted tracking alert system to notify users earlier that an unknown AirTag or Find My network accessory may be traveling with them."

Source: Apple