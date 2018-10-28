iOS

Apple is “trying to destroy” Qualcomm by refusing to pay $7 billion in royalties

Contents

The rhetoric might not be legalese, but the drama from the legal system in the continuing litigation between chipmaker Qualcomm and iPhone maker Apple has been elevated to another level.

In federal court on Friday, lawyer Evan Chesler said that Apple, through its client manufacturers, have billions of dollars in royalties due.

They’re trying to destroy our business. They’re now $7 billion dollars behind in royalties. The house is on fire and there is $7 billion of property damage right now.

Bloomberg reports that the two companies are engaged with each other in about 100 court actions globally. Apple is of the stance that Qualcomm is charging all OEMs excessive rates for intellectual property it claims are standard and essential to the industry. Qualcomm believes that its patents are crucial to making Apple and its kind very profitable in mobile phones.

It’s the old question of “what’s it worth” that will continue to get played out for the coming months.

Qualcomm, which believes it can salvage a relationship with Apple beyond the current conflicts, has tried for an injunction on iPhones with Intel modems in the United States and has not succeeded. Apple was the first US-based private party and second only to the FTC to sue Qualcomm over its complex royalties scheme and its tactics to discourage its clients from sourcing parts from competitors.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Bloomberg
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, business, Lawsuit, News, patents, qualcomm, revenues
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OP6T Launch