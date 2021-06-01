The name Jony Ive needs no introduction. The man behind some of the most iconic Apple products over the years, Ive is credited with introducing the world to Apple’s minimalist industrial design philosophy and is one of the most influential personalities in the domain. Appointed as the Chief Design Officer at Apple back in 2015, Ive left the company in 2019, but it appears that his design acumen played a part in shaping up the colorful M1 iMac that made its debut earlier this year.

The 2021 iMac might be the last Apple product with Ive's design touch

As per a report from WIRED, Ive was involved in the designing of 2021’s iMac refresh, which finally shed the silver and grey monotony of its predecessor in favor of bright colors. And of course, a massive redesign that has been long overdue for Apple’s all-in-one machine. However, to what extent Ive was responsible for the design overhaul is unclear. And given the secretive ways of Apple, it is likely going to remain a mystery.

“Jony Ive was involved in the design of this new iMac, despite having left Apple back in 2019. Hardware design is a long process, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Ive’s fingerprints are all over this new desktop. But, interestingly, Apple would not confirm or deny if he worked on the 2021 iMac after he left the company – just that he had worked on it.”

However, Ive’s participation is not surprising. Apple is known to design products years in advance. Take for example the AirTag object tracker that was launched earlier this year. Apple’s own packaging reveals that they have been ready to ship for the past two years. Was Ive involved in their design too? Quite likely, given the long history of AirTags being in development.

Needless to say, if you’re a diehard fan of Ive and want your hands on one of the last Apple products with his personal touch, the 2021 iMac should be on your buying list. But there is more to the machine than just Ive’s legacy. On its own, the 2021 iMac refresh is an extremely powerful machine that can handle demanding tasks such as video editing and graphics designing with ease. Plus, Apple has finally upgraded the front camera to 1080p resolution, so you won’t look like a grainy, washed-out mess in your next video call.