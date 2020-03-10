So, the analysts were right after all. Apple has pushed back the launch of iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 over the ongoing coronavirus situation, reports Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech citing multiple sources from Apple’s supply chain and from within the company itself.

Apple had reportedly planned an event on March 31 to launch the iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2, and it was expected to hit the shelves on April 3. There are conflicting reports regarding a new launch date, as sources are divided between June and the fall season for the iPhone 9’s debut.

Interestingly, the production of iPhone 9 was already complete. But the real reason Apple delayed the launch was prospects of a bleak demand due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and the market volatility resulting out of the situation.

Source: FrontPageTech