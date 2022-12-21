The third-generation iPhone SE (2022) hasn’t been selling very well, according to a few sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain. To make things even worse, Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple analyst, has reported that Apple might even consider canceling the successor, the iPhone SE 4 (2023), or at least, delay it by a year until 2024.

According to Kuo, Apple could “cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4.” The analyst claims the low demand for the more affordable devices is likely the reason why Apple might be considering such a move. Currently, the “affordable” lineup includes devices such as the iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini.

Previous rumors claimed that Apple hasn’t been doing well with the current generation of iPhone SE models. The company went as far as significantly cutting production to lower costs, and meet the low demand. Kuo also mentioned that the reason for canceling or postponing the device next year could be due to concerns about the full-screen design, which could increase the costs for both the consumers and Apple.

If Apple increased the price of the iPhone SE 4, it could be deemed too high by customers, and the demand could be even lower than expected, resulting in even more loss for Apple. For reference, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) already costs $439 in the US, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini are the cheapest devices still being sold today from $599. As a countermeasure, the only logical step for Apple appears to be to delay or cancel the device altogether, or change its plans to make a return on its investment.

Due to the global economic recession, it would be reasonable to think that Apple might delay the device until 2024, and continue offering the iPhone SE 3 (2022) in the next calendar year to maintain profitability – even if it has to make further adjustments and lower its production for the SE devices. This would sound sensible since Apple maintains its devices for four to five years, and the iPhone SE 3 still has at least three years left from its lifespan. The device could continue to be an excellent pick for those on a lower budget, and wanting to stay or switch to the Apple ecosystem.

iPhone XR design meets the SE

iPhone XR

Earlier this year, we reported that Jon Prosser, YouTuber, claimed that Apple could announce the new iPhone SE with the same form factor and design as the iPhone XR. For reference, the iPhone XR was announced back in October 2018, and it featured a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, and was powered by the Apple 12 Bionic with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of base storage. The phone has a single 12MP rear camera, and a 7MP front shooter.

If Apple were to refresh this device, we’d expect to see the A15 Bionic chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of base storage, and the same 12MP camera used on the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Assuming that Apple would retain the same design, it could also pack the same 2,942 mAh battery, support 20W wired charging, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

Would you consider buying the current generation iPhone SE, knowing that the successor may be more than a year away, or would you rather save up and buy an older flagship, such as the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13? Let us know in the comments below.

