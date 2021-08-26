Apple has recently announced a News Partner Program that aims to expand Cupertino’s work with and support for journalism, while it also makes sure that Apple News customers have access to trusted news and information from the world’s top publishers.

Apple’s News Partner Program will work with subscription news publications that issue their content to Apple News in ANF or Apple News Format. This format allows users to enjoy an exceptional reading experience, as well as unlocking the platform’s full benefits. It also helps publishers create better content, immersive publications, and audio stories on every Apple device, which is great, considering that it supports advertisement. Cupertino is also allowing publishers to keep every penny they may generate within Apple News, which is a positive point for the company that’s currently dealing with several legal issues over anticompetitive practices and privacy issues.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, explains that:

“Providing Apple News customers with access to trusted information from our publishing partners has been our priority from day one.”

“For more than a decade, Apple has offered our customers many ways to access and enjoy news content across our products and services. We have hundreds of news apps from dozens of countries around the world available in the App Store, and created Apple News Format to offer publishers a tool to showcase their content and provide a great experience for millions of Apple News users.”

Now, there are several eligibility requirements necessary for participating in the News Partner Program. And if you’re interested, you can check them out below.

Participants must maintain a robust Apple News channel in Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and publish all content to that channel in ANF. For publishers based outside of these regions and who do not publish in ANF, they must share content via an RSS feed as permitted by their rights.

The primary function of a publisher app must be to deliver original, professionally authored news content.

Publishers’ apps must be available on the App Store and allow users to purchase auto-renewable subscriptions through Apple’s in-app purchase system.

Publishers must agree to a separate addendum to the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.

The News Publisher Program is available to Apple Developer Program members globally.

If you want more information and wish to apply for the News Partner Program, you can follow this link.

Source Apple Newsroom