Apple has released an extension for Chrome called iCloud Passwords that works on the Windows and macOS versions of the browser. The extension allows for automatically filling the website passwords saved in your iCloud Keychain that were originally generated using Safari browser. Thanks to the new extension, it will be now much easier for users to access passwords in their iCloud Keychain for a host of services while using Chrome on a Windows or macOS machine. So far, users had to resort to using third-party password managers, especially when switching platforms. Here’s how Apple describes the new Chrome extension:

iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.

READ MORE: Chrome on Android is testing a Read Later feature with a dedicated Reading List

Just in case you were wondering, passwords created in Chrome browser on Windows will be synced on iCloud and will be accessible when you switch back to using an Apple device, and vice versa. Needless to say, the new Chrome extension will make it much easier for users to switch between a Windows and macOS machine, without having to worry about the security aspect when compared to third-party solutions such as LastPass.

In order to use the new extension, you will have to download the latest version of iCloud on your computing machine. It adds a new ‘passwords’ option that prompts users to install the new extension for Chrome once they hit the ‘Apply’ button at the bottom. After the installation part has been accomplished, the extension will do the job of automatically filling website passwords from the iCloud Keychain.