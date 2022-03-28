Apple reportedly cutting 2022 iPhone SE production due to low demand

Apple is reportedly cutting down the iPhone SE (2022) production only a few weeks after was introduced. The reports come from reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and the publication Nikkei Asia who cite different reasons for cutting down production.

Nikkei Asia reports that Apple is cutting down production by 20% due to the ongoing Ukraine war and looming inflation. Ming-Chi Kuo says that "the new iPhone SE demand is lower than expected" and the company is cutting production to "15-20M" which was previously 25-30M.

In addition to iPhone SE, the report also claims that Apple is also cutting down iPhone 13 and AirPods (models unknown) production due to seasonal demand changes. However, Nikkei Asia says that this is a normal production change that was bound to take place.

Apple launched the new iPhone SE (2022) earlier this month. The new iPhone SE brings 5G capabilities, the A15 chipset, and better battery life at a similar price tag. However, several YouTubers and reviewers said that the iPhone SE isn't worth the $439 price tag due to minimal changes over the previous generation and old design.

It appears that the new features have failed to attract customers and as a result, Apple has decided to cut down the iPhone SE 5G production. Have you purchased an iPhone SE (2022)? Do you think its base variant is worth $429? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac, MacRumors