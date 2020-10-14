After launching the iPhone 12 series last night, Apple has now announced price cuts on three of its iPhones. The iPhone XR, iPhone 11 as well as the recently launched iPhone SE are getting new maximum retail prices (MRP) in India. To recall, Apple is selling iPhone 12 series without charging adapter and EarPods. Now, it has also removed these accessories from its current offerings. It could be to make a unified experience across all the available iPhone models.

The Apple iPhone XR 64GB has come down to INR 47,900 from INR 52,500. Similarly, iPhone 11 has received a price cut of INR 14500. The 64GB variant is now selling for INR 54,900 instead of INR 68,300. For reference, Apple will be running a Diwali offer bundling AirPods (2nd Gen) with the iPhone 11. The sale starts on October 17. As for the iPhone SE, its starting price has dipped to INR 39,900 from INR 42,500 for the 64GB model. The 128GB variant now sells for 44,900 while the 256GB version is being made available of 54,900 down from INR 47,800 and INR 58,300, respectively.

Model Old price New price iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 52,500 Rs. 47,900 iPhone SE (2020) 64GB Rs. 42,500 Rs. 39,900 iPhone SE (2020) 128GB Rs. 47,800 Rs. 44,900 iPhone SE (2020) 256GB Rs. 58,300 Rs. 54,900 iPhone 11 64GB Rs. 68,300 Rs. 54,900

The new price is reflecting on Apple India website. However, these are yet to be made official on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Moreover, the company has removed in-box accessories from its current offerings. “As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 11 no longer includes a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately,” reads a note on the Apple India online store listing of the iPhone 11. You will no longer be getting the charging adapter and EarPods with the iPhone XR, iPhone SE and the iPhone 11. The box will now include the phone and a USB-C to Lightning cable.