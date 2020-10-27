It seems that Apple is getting close to give us a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The latest update for Boot Camp 6.1.13 includes a reference to the upcoming 2020 MacBook Pro version, which hasn’t launched yet, and a new report suggests that we may get a new Apple Silicon iMac with a new desktop-class A14T chip next year.

Boot Camp is a utility included in Mac devices that lets users switch between macOS and Windows. Its latest update reveals that this utility will improve the compatibility of Macs with running Windows. It also mentions improvements in audio recording quality when using the boult in microphone and fixes to stability issues that occur during heavy-duty CPU load on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020).

Now, the issue is that Apple hasn’t released a new 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro, which could mean that we will most likely get a 16-inch MacBook refresh in the upcoming months or that Apple just made a mistake. And since we’re already speculating, we will also mention the possibility of a new iMac with Apple Silicon that would arrive in the first half of 2021.

According to The China Times, Apple plans to give its users a new iMac with a brand new A14T chip. The iMac is said to be codenamed “Mt.Jade,” and it would be powered by its first custom-made desktop processor, codenamed “Lifuka.”

“In addition to the first Apple Silicon processor A14X for the MacBook, which is already in volume production using TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology, according to Apple’s supply chain, Apple will launch its first self-developed GPU under the research and development code name Lifuka next year, and its first desktop processor A14T under the research and development code name Mt.Jade, both produced using TSMC’s 5-nanometer process.”

Now, this report could be focused on Apple’s new A14 processor development, which could make all of this make sense. Let’s remember that rumors suggest that the first Apple devices to include Apple Silicon may be the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, which would include the Apple A14X processor, codenamed “Tonga.” Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already predicted that these new models would launch in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021, so we could soon get a new Apple event invitation.

Let’s remember that some rumors say that Apple may be hosting a new event on November 17, where we may see the arrival of Apple’s first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor. Nothing stops us from believing that we may see a new 16-inch or a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a MacBook Air with Apple Silicon. Let’s also remember that rumors suggest the return of a 12-inch MacBook Pro. But only time will tell.

Source MacRumors

Via MacRumors