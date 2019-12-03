Apple fans usually have to wait until the fall to see the arrival of new iPhones. This year, we saw the launch of the iPhone 11 series, that’s three phones for one single event. Rumors say that we could even get four iPhones in 2020, because of the possible launch of a new iPhone SE 2. Now, a new analyst report from JP Morgan suggests that the guys over at Cupertino could switch their iPhone release cycle very soon.

JP Morgan analyst, Samik Chatterjee, has reported that Apple could start launching two pairs of iPhones, starting in 2021. The first launch would happen in the first half of the year, maybe between March and June. A second iPhone launch would be the event we expect every September. This new strategy should compete better against the Galaxy line-up, and it would also help Apple by letting them release new color options for their devices. Finally, this would also help Apple to improve its sales, making them more regular and less susceptible to changes in the economy.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Marketwatch