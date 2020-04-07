We have been receiving numerous rumors about a possible AirPods Pro Lite, but they could end up being something completely different. New rumors come from Jon Prosser again, and this time, it seems that Apple could be getting ready to deliver two new devices. The first one to arrive would be a new pair of Apple-branded over-ear headphones and the AirPods X.

You ready for this? 👀 Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Codename: B515

(Think Beats 700)

$350

Aimed for WWDC AirPods X

Codename: B517

For sports/running

(think Beats X)

~$200

Aimed for Sept/Oct ☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite” End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

According to the latest tweet by Jon Prosser, we could get a new Apple-branded over-ear headphone set during WWDC. These new headphones would arrive with a price tag of around $350, and they could be the ones that got leaked in an iOS 14 build last month. We could also get the new AirPods Pro Lite, as called by DigiTimes, or the AirPods X that could arrive with a $200 price tag, and they could arrive in September or October. What we don’t know is if these earphones will have a wire between them, as they are supposed to target the sports market.

