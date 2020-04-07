Author
Tags

We have been receiving numerous rumors about a possible AirPods Pro Lite, but they could end up being something completely different. New rumors come from Jon Prosser again, and this time, it seems that Apple could be getting ready to deliver two new devices. The first one to arrive would be a new pair of Apple-branded over-ear headphones and the AirPods X.

According to the latest tweet by Jon Prosser, we could get a new Apple-branded over-ear headphone set during WWDC. These new headphones would arrive with a price tag of around $350, and they could be the ones that got leaked in an iOS 14 build last month. We could also get the new AirPods Pro Lite, as called by DigiTimes, or the AirPods X that could arrive with a $200 price tag, and they could arrive in September or October. What we don’t know is if these earphones will have a wire between them, as they are supposed to target the sports market.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter

You May Also Like
Telegram

Telegram now lets you organize chats into folders to make life easier

The folders you make on Telegram’s mobile app are automatically synced and will appear below the hamburger menu on the desktop client.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Specs comparison

Huawei P40 Pro is the Chinese company’s answer to the Galaxy S20+, but what about Apple? Our Huawei P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro comparison answers that query.
Realme Watch

Realme Watch teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

It could go official with the Realme TV.